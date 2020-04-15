Exitoína · the Parent if the adventures of Anna of the animation, Frozen, for the enjoyment of the child for the quarantine

Are isolated in a home away from home during a pandemic, the coronavirus, is a father, he decided to entertain her daughter in a different way: Aaron Matthews, of Texas, in the United States, fantasized about it-if Anna, the princess of animation State of theand the performance of the successful Do you Want to Play in the Snow? the daughter of the sugar Cane, for three years.

In the following video, father and daughter, dressed in the clothes the princess wears it during the coronation of her sister, Elsa, right at the very beginning of the movie, to be released in 2013. Jumping from one side to the other, as they sing the English version of the song, played by the actress Kristen Bell (The Good Place, Veronica Mars):

Posted in the social networks the video was shared more than 110-thousand times, and watched nearly four million times. In a recent interview with UNILAD, Aaron said that the idea came up spontaneously:

“Literally, I just decided that I wanted to do with this, so I gave the phone to my wife and told her to put the movie at the one and only improvise everything,” he said. “We dance like this all the time. This is just the first time I’ve done this by using an outfit.

