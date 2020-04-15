Ezra Miller is involved in a case of assault on a fan in Iceland

In a case of assault on a woman has come to light in the city of Reykjavyk, the capital city of Iceland, and was produced by none other than the actor Ezra Miller, who is known around the world for bringing to life the Flash in the movie Justice league of america and Credence Barebone in the franchise Amazing Animals.

The information in that guide if they are still there, but the video was originally posted on the Variety clearly shows, Miller is beating his wife, who, according to witnesses, he was a fan of a behavior that is a little more emphatic, which would have upset the actor and his friends.

Ezra Miller, who is represented here by its two main roles: Credence Barebone (esq.) Barry Allen, the Flash (dir.) (Editor: Rafael Arbulu/Canaltech)

[Alerta para gatilho] We’re not going to play the video, but it is available on the web site of that Variety, which is linkamos at the end of the text as a source. The description of it, however, it has also been published on the page: “the video for seven seconds, showing a man saying, ” Oh, so you want to fight? Is this what you want?’ the young woman, which it seems, in jest, to be ready for a fight, and with a smile. Miller then grabs the girl by the neck and throwing it to the ground. At this point, the person filming says, ‘Hey, man. Dude… and the video is stopped abruptly”.

What happened to the truth?

As was mentioned above, in addition to a description of what happened in the video, there is no other context, which provides more detail on the situation. The event occurred at Prikið Kaffihús, a bar, a well-known center-of-Reykjavyk, which provides the following services: the restaurant in the morning and in the afternoon, and a night club in the evening, at the end of the last Sunday (5th). Iceland is one of the few countries in the world still have not imposed quarantine due to the development of the new coronavirus, which accounts for the fact that the bar is functioning according to the officials, this is one of the favorite spots for Miller when he is in town. According to Bing, COVID Tracker, and the scandinavian countries account 1.586 confirmed cases of infection worldwide, including six deaths and 559 recovery.

The majority of the shoot is stopped because of the COVID-a 19-a disease which derives from of the new coronavirus, so it’s hard to point to the new project, which will involve Ezra Miller. According to various sources, the DC and Warner Bros. have committed to the actor in a movie, land of the Flash, and mr. Miller repeated his role as the Stories Were, making an appearance very shortly at the first “Crisis on Infinite Earths” series from DC, the character will also be experienced by Grant Gustin on tv — both of which are found in them, as the registers in the video below).

So far, Ezra Miller has not spoken about what might have happened actually. Time Warner is also in keeping with the silence.

Source: Variety