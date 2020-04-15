Faith in the Risen lord, who turns everything into good, and it’s our job to

The announcement of the Passover in the time of darkness that the world has been experiencing. In this way, the Pope is accompanied with going to be the Vigil mass and the Urbi et Orbi message, inviting them to come to the responsibility of the us to feel they are part of a family.

ANDREA TORNIELLI

In his homily at the easter Vigil, celebrated the night of Holy Saturday, in the Basilica of St. Peter is empty and shrouded in an atmosphere of the surreal, the Pope quoted a phrase which, particularly in the early weeks of the pandemic, it has been used by many to show in the windows and balconies, reproduced in posters and banners: “All will be well.”

It is not easy to say this to someone who has lost a loved one. Even less so for those of you who have had their families destroyed by the virus. It is certainly not pleasant to listen to the replay of that catch phrase for those who, by reason of the emergency, the crisis, no longer have a job and you don’t know how they will feed their children. Or for those of you who are uncertain of the consequences, and the future that awaits us, and we know it will be a difficult one. Everything is going to be all right?

“This evening, ” said the Pope, we have achieved a fundamental human right, and that it will not be taken away: the right to hope for. It is the hope of new lives, which is God’s. It is not mere wishful thinking, not a pat on the back or an encouragement to the circumstances of the case. It is a gift from the Heavens, and that we couldn’t get to on our own. Everything will work out fine: we repeat it with the tenacity of these weeks – continued san Francisco -they took him in the beauty of our common humanity and the raising of the heart, the words of encouragement. But, as the days go by, and the fears of growing up on the hope of a more boldly may fade away. The hope of Jesus is no different. Places in the heart, in the assurance that God knows how to turn it all into good, even from the grave, get out of the life.”

Not all will be well, therefore, but the assurance that the Risen christ who came forth alive from the tomb, is the same as the one Crucified, whose body, torn to pieces by the scourge, and killed at the most infamous of the torture, we are presented with on good Friday. God has responded to your question about the cause of the pain and the death, the suffering of the innocent, causing them to experience to your Child, so that they’re not alone. “Christ, my hope, has risen! he said the Pope’s Urbi et Orbi message – it is Not a magic formula that will fade away, the problems. No! The death and resurrection of Christ, it is not so. But it is the victory of love is the root of evil, it’s a win that does not “jump” on top of the suffering and death, but through the opening of a road to the bottomless pit, and turning the bad into good: the brand name of the exclusive power of God.”

But the point of pascal’s in san Francisco, inviting us in with the realism of the responsibility that we have, because “this is not the time for indifference, for all the world’s suffering, and it must be attached to the face of the pandemic”. It encourages all to make available those five loaves of bread and two fish which are served, thanks to the miracle of the multiplication, and to share, to feed the hunger of the crowd. Because it is not “this is the time of selfishness, it is the challenge that we face unite us all, and does not make any distinction between people and”. Because of this pandemic, he calls us to be strong and courageous, and to say ‘ yes ‘ to life, as it was repeated to the Pope in the same way: “Let us be silent to the cries of the dead: war, it. To stop the production of weapons, for it is the bread that we need, not the guns. Stop the abortions, which will kill the life of the innocent. Therefore, little children, and the hearts of those who have to fill up the empty hands of those who don’t have the need for it.”.

In this context, it is also a plea to Europe, and that in this time of darkness, the rivalry, and do not return to place, but all of the “ability to relate to a part of the family, and if you amparem to each other”. Today, said Francisco, “in front of it, the European Union is a challenge of epochal, in that it will depend on not only the future but also that of the entire world. Don’t miss out on this opportunity to give a new proof of solidarity, including by using innovative solutions. As an alternative, we are left with only the selfishness of personal interests and the temptation of a return to the past and, at the risk of putting in the hard evidence of the peaceful co-existence and the development of the next generation”.