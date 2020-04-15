Felipe Titto is impressive with a walk-in-closet gigantic with the shoes of the designers – Marie Claire Magazine

+



Felipe Titto and his mega-walk-in-closet, with many tennis shoes of the brand name (Photo: Playback/Instagram)

If you think that only women are crazy for shoes, the men also to love one another. The actor Felipe Titto he shared on his Instagram on the supercloset that keeps it in-house, with several shelves full of shoes, boots and sneakers and new ones.

Read more

“Here you were, alone in the Jordanhere at the top [da prateleira] they are the only brand as Gucci, Chanel, Louis Vuitton, Yves Saint Laurent, Prada… And then we have Nike, All-Star, Adidas and the boots,” the way of salvation.

On the other side of the small room, the tv presenter also pointed out that it is separating out some other pairs to give away, but it has already earned four all-new other-even before the “spawn” of the old ones.

You’ve tapped into the Beauty of Everything today? Every day has a new rating of the product in the most diverse platform in the beauty of the country.