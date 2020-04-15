Film Festival One World: Together, At Home, it will be displayed on the website, Globoplay and a post-mortem takes place on the 18th | Music

The festival, One World: Together, At Home, it will be displayed on the website, Globoplay and a post-mortem takes place this Saturday (the 18th), beginning at 16 hours.

Lady Gaga, Paul McCartney, Elton John , Billie Eilish, and Finneas, Lizzo, Stevie Wonder, John Legend, Chris Martin (Coldplay), Eddie Vedder, Kacey Musgraves, J Balvin, Keith Urban, Alanis Morissette, Lang Lang, and Andrea Bocelli, Billie Joe Armstrong (Green Day), Burna Boy and a Maluma is one of the main attractions.

All of the musicians who perform in their own homes. The event was created by the NGO, Global Citizen, in partnership with the World Health Organization (WHO), and under the guardianship of Lady Gaga.

You will also participate in public health experts, comedians and celebrities for international.

The international broadcast will be the presentation of Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel, and Stephen Colbert. In Brazil, the exhibition will be led by James Leifert.

The broadcast will begin at the post-mortem takes place (on the TV, and channel Music’s best-selling musical on Youtube, and also on the Globoplay which is open to the logged-in-free both in Brazil and in the us), which show the pre-show, live, from, the, 16h (Brasília time).

In the pre-show, and will be found in names such as Adam Lambert, Ben Platt, Burna Boy, Cassper Nyovest, Hozier, Juanes, Writing, in addition to Luis Fonsi, Matthew McConaughey, Maluma and the German Yatra.

In the sequel, to, the, 21, both of which show in the big shows of the festival. They are acknowledged Billie Eilish, Lizzo, Billie Joe (Green Day), Paul McCartney, Elton John, and Stevie Wonder. The display is synchronized with that of the United States, and the simultaneous translation of A Pecegueiro do Amaral.

The Globo TV will show a full two hours after the ‘too late’. Well, who wouldn’t be able to keep track of the pay-TV and digital, you will have the opportunity to review all the shows and all the emotions that a meeting of the music industry.