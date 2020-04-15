Film Record of a Special display in the movie ‘the Fast of Vengeance’ this week (14/04)

The The Record went for a movie packed full of action and drama to display in the log Movie, Record A Specialthat’s going to air tonight. It is Quick Revengeoriginally released in 2011 and it will be shown from 22: 30, after the series of Jesus.

The direction of the film is handled by director George Tillman, Jr. You are at the end of the production, and the actors Dwayne Johnson, Billy Bob Thornton, Oliver Jackson-Cohen, Carla Gugino, Maggie Grace, Moon Bloodgood, Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje, and Rom Berenger.

After serving 10 years in prison, Driver (Dwayne Johnson) has only one goal: to avenge the death of his brother, who was murdered in an assault on the evil plan. But there are people willing to get in the way of his plans. One of them is a veteran cop (Billy Bob Thornton) on the verge of retiring. The other is a hired killer (Oliver Jackson-Cohen), an adrenaline junkie, and quite self-centered. Right now, it’s only a matter of time to find out who comes out alive in this game of hunting and the hunter.

Here’s the trailer for a Quick Revenge: