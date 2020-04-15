Gal Gadot says, “something crazy,” will the Diana to Wonder Woman: 1984

Wonder Woman it was a straight shot on the DC Films and Warner bros. in the fall of 2017. The film won the audience and the critics with the story of a girl created in a town of only women, and who is familiar with the world of men and became a super-hero. And your new adventure subintitulada 1984 and will reach theaters soon, in spite of a lot of things have changed from the first movie, since then, with the almost complete dissolution of the heroes that formed the Justice League of america.

The one thing that has caught the attention of fans at the Woman, the Wonder of it all: in the 1984, when the first trailer was released at CCXP in the last year, it was the fact that Steve Trevor, played by Chris Pine to be back in the story, even though she died in the first feature. The romance of Diana, appears in several short scenes, Gal Gadot was asked about it by the magazine Empire, which is to cover in two weeks.

“Chris was an integral part of the film and its success. And because of it, I do, and She [Jenkins – diretora] like a lot of work to put together. All of us wanted to take it back to them. And, Patty, and Geoff Johns [co-roteirista] they have found that the best way that serves the story, to bring Steve back,” she said, without giving further details. The theories that come up on the back of the soldier, are asked to be present in hallucinations, and even with the false memories of the main character.

According to Gadot, the character will show up in the new film which has evolved. “The first time the film has reached the age of majority, was of Diana becoming a Wonder Woman. She was very naive and didn’t understand the complexities of life. A fish out of water. In this movie, that’s not the case at all. Diana has changed. It is a lot more mature and a lot wiser. However, she is very much her own. She had lost all of its team members and is password protected. And then, something crazy happens”, she said, quoting Steve, when you refer to ‘something crazy’.

