He is (once again) the richest man in the world

The american businessman Jeff Bezos is leading for the third year in a row, the magazine’s annual list Forbes it lists the richest people in the world.

The fortune of the chief executive officer of giant, as Amazon is valued at 113 billion dollars (us $ 103,7 billion). The similarity of the rankings in the earlier, He was only a millionaire several times over to more than 100 billion u.s. dollars by the year 2020.

For the entrepreneur, it will be recalled, his fortune to “lose weight” in the last year after she got divorced from his wife, MacKenzie Bezos. Still, it tops the list of Forbes magazine.

In the second place on the podium is once again the co-founder of Microsoft, Bill Gates, with a fortune valued up to 98 billion dollars, which will be followed by the chief executive officer of the group, Louis Vuitton Moet Hennessy (LVMH), the fortune of 76 billion dollars, making it the richest man in the whole of Europe.

With the completion of the the top 5 you will find the investor, Warren Buffett (of 67.5 million dollars), and by one of the founders of the technology of Oracle, Larry Ellison (59 billion).

In turn, the woman’s most rich in the world and continues to be, the heir of a supermarket chain in the north american Walmart Alice Walton.

The magazine Forbes he observes that “all of the billionaires on the list 51% of them are pooro in the past year,” explaining that “the list of billionaires this year, a fortune which amounted to eight billion dollars (us $ 7,34 billion euros).

Here the top 10 one of the richest:

Jeff Bezos – 113.000 million dollars Bill Gates And The Gates Foundation – 98.000 million dollars Bernard Arnault – 76.000 million dollars Warren Buffett – 67.500 million dollars Larry Ellison – 59.000 millions of dollars Amancio Ortega – 55.100 billion dollars Mark Zuckerberg – 54.100 million dollars Jim Walton – 54.600 million dollars Alice Walton – 54.400 million dollars Rob Walton – 54.100 million dollars



