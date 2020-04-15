In the video, Tom Holland, shows a longing for the “husband,” Jake Gyllenhaal

Co-workers during the filming and dissemination of the Spider-man: Far from Home, Tom Holland and Jake Gyllenhaal they developed a friendship that resulted in several moments of comedy, interviews, and social media. In a new post Instagramthe interpretation of Peter Parker is reminded of a time split with the actor in the Mystério during one of the trips in order to promote the latest film in the Teioso.

The video, which features one of the brothers, from Holland, the players try to hit the bottles of water in support of the aircraft on which they are traveling. In the legend, Tom Holland, he wrote “miss my husband” – check it out below:

The production of the new long-teioso was scheduled to begin in July, in the towns and cities of the United States, is considered to be the new epicenter of the hiv pandemic. It was reported earlier, the film would be the camerawork is marked in the Los Angeles, New York city, and Atlanta, georgia.

Without an official name is revealed for the time being, the third film in the ground, Spider-Man has a premiere scheduled for The 16th of July 2021and will include the production of Kevin Feige (Marvel Studios), and the Amy Pascal (Sony; Pascal Examples).