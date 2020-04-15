Jason Momoa says he’s being a physical education teacher of the child, during the quarantine – Monetary

+



The actor Jason Momoa, with their children (Photo: Instagram)

Actor Jason Momoa said he was working as a physical education teacher of the child during the period of time from the social isolation of the family in the midst of a pandemic of a coronavirus. The star of 40 years, talked about her routine in the quarantine tank for your participation in the program of Ellen DeGeneres, in an interview by video conference.

The lead role in ‘Aquaman’ (2018), is the father of Lola (12 years old) and Nakoa (11) as a result of his marriage to actress and singer Lisa Bonet. Momoa said that, even though far away from the school, and the friends of the two children, they are loving the time period in the home, in the company of him and his wife.

The actor Jason Momoa in an interview with tv host Ellen DeGeneres (Picture: Instagram)

“They have been able to chat with my friends, but I think it is loving to stay at home,” said Momoa. “They are loving you to be with me in the house and we are having a great time. Thanks be to God, they have a great teacher, and I teach physical education, we walked to the skate, and we climb the hill behind our house.”

The actor, Jason Momoa wife Lisa Bonet at the launch of Aquaman (Picture: Getty Images)

After that, the actor exhibited his struggle to maintain the weight without going to the gym: “I’ve been trying to track my food, because I love it to eat and I can’t seem to get access to all of the things that I like. I’m riding my bike and trying to lose a bit of weight, I think that I’m a little bit heavy.”

Momoa is one of the main characters from the ‘sand Dune’, a science fiction, directed by the filmmaker, Denis Villeneuve, and is set to be released in December, in the year 2020. The cast of the film, with Timothée Chalamet , Zendaya, Rebeca Fergunson, Josh Brolin, Oscar Isaac, and Dave Bautista.

