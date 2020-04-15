Jennifer Aniston reveals that he was on ” Friends

The fans, Friends, you will have to wait a little longer to see the reunion of the cast to happen.

According to Variety, the special episode, which will be the main cast, 16 years after the end of the series, it’s still going to happen, but it will no longer be available at the launch of the streaming service and HBO’s Max, as it was intended.

The footage of the meeting of the Friends have been suspended, according to the outbreak of the new coronavirus, and it ended up killing the plans of the WarnerMedia the launch of the special, along with a streaming platform.

While some TV shows are using mobile technology to record the new episodes and the opportunity to rule out the use esssa strategy for the Friends. According to the website, the company wants the entire cast gathered in the studio for the same.

The six stars of Friends-Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, and David Schwimmer have already had their returns are guaranteed – every one of them should win THE$ 2.5 million event.

