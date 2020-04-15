Jennifer Aniston reveals that he was on ” Friends

Jennifer Aniston has lived for the last 10 years one of the main characters of the Friends, Rachel, a character that has marked his entire career.
The stunning actress has gone for an exciting and rewarding time for the show, but it is a detail, in particular to bother him a lot.
In an interview with the Radio Times, Jennifer Aniston revealed some of the salary issues with which he or she does not agree. “I’m well aware of that, I enjoyed myself quite a lot in terms of experience in the field. But Friends, it was not a question so much of women being paid for in the same way as that of the men, some of them were,” he said. “It was more about, ‘we’re doing the same job and they all deserve to be compensated for in the same way.’ I don’t feel good about going to work knowing that someone else was receiving an amount of x, and as I was getting into something bigger,” concluded delgado. The siege of the gordofobia: the jokes, without the grace of Friends
The fans, Friends, you will have to wait a little longer to see the reunion of the cast to happen. According to Variety, the special episode, which will be the main cast, 16 years after the end of the series, it’s still going to happen, but it will no longer be available at the launch of the streaming service and HBO’s Max, as it was intended. The footage of the meeting of the Friends have been suspended, according to the outbreak of the new coronavirus, and it ended up killing the plans of the WarnerMedia the launch of the special, along with a streaming platform. While some TV shows are using mobile technology to record the new episodes and the opportunity to rule out the use esssa strategy for the Friends. According to the website, the company wants the entire cast gathered in the studio for the same. The six stars of Friends-Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, and David Schwimmer have already had their returns are guaranteed – every one of them should win THE$ 2.5 million event. A meeting of the Friends is going to take longer than anticipated, and to understand
Either way, all 236 episodes of Friends will be available for the us launch, although no date is provided, the CHANNELS in Max. Friends ” has been removed from the catalog of Netflix in the us, but the series is still available to subscribers in brazil.
