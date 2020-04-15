Kanye West says Nike should boost running shoes, Air Yeezy

Since leaving Nike in 2013, with the relationship of Kanye West with a brand, it has been difficult, to say the least, but it seems that the head of the empire, Yeezy might be giving in to his attitude to the anti-Swoosh.

In an interview with the four parts of the IN the matter of the cover of the publication, in may, the West continued, explaining his plans to manufacture in Cody, Wyoming, says of his faith, and even if you can’t hold a conversation with them about the shoes. When asked about the inspiration behind his basketball shoes Yeezy QNTM, the West is reluctant to open the curtains (“I’m Not going to give you all the codes are accurate of how it got there, he said.” I have a child! There are the aches and pains that come with these codes. But when it comes to Nike’s re-launch, potentially in their models, the Air Yeezy 1 and Air Yeezy 2, West in a surprisingly positive light.

“Dude, I’m going with all of this,” he said, when asked if Nike would re-release the shoe. “Dude, anything that the children want to, and people are looking for. People should be able to get what they want.”

Prior to this, very little is known about the perspective of the West, from Nike to re-release the design. The Swoosh you decide at some point to move forward with a sense of the word, it’s more-or-less a given that that the shoe will be renamed. In 2016, the brand has released a sneaker Yeezy named the Air-a Entertainer, a move which many saw a direct reference to the West.