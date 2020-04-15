Katy Perry as a judge on American Idol, set as it is in the final stage of the race during the quarantine

It is currently being shown on the 18th season of the reality tv show “American Idol,” the program, which has been a cultural landmark in the United States, and it continues to have a good audience. The plans, however, were barred by the pandemic of the coronavirus. It’s not going to do it, as it was always done on the stage in a live show in front of an audience. The program does not come to a halt, and they decided to go with a more viable solution. It will all be done in-house.

“As an American Idol judge is going to do this? I’m going to judge from California, Lionel Richie, Los Angeles, Luke Bryan and Bobby Jones of Nashville, and Ryan Seacrest will present the program, California has to offer. The participants will present their work at home. The country is going to vote for IN the HOUSE, and pick a winner!”, he explained to Perry, who is one of the sworn, on social media networks.

The Voice contestant on American Idol, you can find the very same problem, but have not yet decided what to do. For the moment, it displays the events that have been recorded in January, but during the live you will also get.

The American Idol judge has revealed names such as Kelly Clarkson, Adam Lambert, Carrie Underwood, and Jennifer Hudson. The most recent entrant in the first place, due to it’s Gabby Barrett, who put to the song “I Hope” up in the top 20 of the Billboard Hot 100. She was a third-place finish in 16th of the season.