Kim Kardashian hides from his children a few minutes to have a bit of free time

To be the mom of four is not easy, and less in times of quarantine, that you know it well Kim Kardashian. The celeb american is taking refuge in her house in Calabasas, California, with her husband Kanye West and their children North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm. A few weeks ago, the businesswoman made the scope of their social networks to ask their fans a few tips to spend time as a family. “What are you all doing to keep your children entertained? As a family, we are distanced socially but we need some fun ideas on what to do … Any suggestion would help!”wrote Kim on the 25th of march to share a picture next to yours. However, it seems that the star of Keeping Up With The Kardashian you have not found the way to keep busy their children, as recently confessed that he had to hide for a few minutes to dedicate a longer time to herself.From a bathroom, which is located in the guest room, Kim wanted to record a tutorial of makeup, however it was not long before his eldest daughter found it and accidentally I would like to wash their hands there.“Can you do it in the other room? I’m in the middle of something and I don’t want to get wet all this, sweetheart”asked Kim in a tone very patient. “I’m hiding in the guest room because my children will not let me in peace”, explained later, while not far away was heard the complaint of North: “Hey! That is a bad thing”. Finally the little six year old agreed to leave his mom to record his tutorial without interruptions, which she appreciated very much. Click on the video to see this nice moment of mother and daughter.

Loading the player…



