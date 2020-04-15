Kim Kardashian is a ‘get in there’ for the North-West, he complained about the quarantine with the kids and listen to the complaint of his daughter, “That’s mean!”; watch it!

There is no “Super-Nanny” in this world you have to stay in quarantine with all the children in the home, will give you a slight surtadinha… Kim Kardashian, which is one of them! Lol The manager showed us that you are going through the dilemma of so many mothers around the world when she was about to take a trip in the company of a minor and it was ‘get on it’ for his daughter North West.

The star of the reality show, “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” would record a tutorial on the makeup in the bathroom when the first of the 6 years it has been coming slowly into the room. “Now is the time for physical education?”asked by Kim to see her daughter coming in the door. That was the cue that she needed to appear in the video, pajamas, and all awake. The mother even asked her if she was doing yoga, but there came a reply in the negative.

Without getting too much attention from the O, North, left, the new environment, but soon after, he appeared again in the corner of the screen by making gestures in the direction of the face of the mother. “What is it, dear?”financial crisis of the business before they realize that this would begin a moment of boredom in the child. “I can wash my hands?”I asked the heiress. “You can do it in the other room? I’m in the middle of something, and I don’t want to pause it, honey,”asked Kim gently.

When the child came out of the bathroom, Kim took the real to the people. “I’m tucked away in a room for the visits, folks! Tucked away in a room to visit again. Why my kids won’t let me do it by myself”, vented. And guess what just?! North, I was listening to all of it! Lol “Oh, that’s nasty!”she says in the background.

When you realize that the video would be an impossible task, it is an application for your daughter: “The North, yes, I can do a small tutorial? That’s all I want to do it! It’s just a bit of fun that I’ve wanted to do for myself. Even so, the grand-daughter of Kris Jenner, it appears back in the room, causing it to Kim’s in between in a manner that is ‘patience level is the extreme’ and take a deep breath. You think this is easy?! In-na-ni-na-na-no! Watch: