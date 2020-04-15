KUWTK: After you have surgery in your eyes Kylie Jenner calls Kris by the bell, and to take advantage of the good will of the mother, and the watch!

I can’t lie, this was the first opportunity that life gives to us, we want you to be spoilt for choice with the ‘colinho of the week, oh yeah! D on Tuesday (may 14), E! has released a new preview of the upcoming episode of “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” and we just proved that Kris Jenner is the same as an original mother! We would do anything and everything to take care of Kylie Jenner after surgery.

In the confessional, the matriarch of the clan Kardashian-Jenner, says that the founder of the ‘Case with Cosmetics made in a surgery to the eye. “It is a bit of ‘air’, so I just want to make sure that it is right, because the thing is, the healthier he or she can do right now is get some rest”says Kris.

As with everything that is happening in the program, it is impossible to give you a good laugh with all the ideas and amazing family. With the Case already lying on the bed, and Kris thinks it’s a good idea to leave it with a small bell, so that she can play the heiress in need of something. And it’s not that the ‘momager’ out of the room, and the instrument is already powered?!

“Mom?! I just want to be in a water with a slice of lemonasks for a billion dollar. She prepares the drink, and the bell is rung again, More of a request coming in from the front: “I really want some tacos [comida mexicana]”. Kris Jenner is back in the kitchen, and while it shows his talent in the kitchen, a symphony, it takes care of the house. “Mom?! Mom?! Mom?!”Kylie followed that calling.

But the woman most famous for the tv, it also is known to be the din. Because of the bandages over the eyes, and Has had to be fed through the mouth as a child. Kris did not miss the chance to bring the club up to the mouth of the youngest, and then take out when she goes to bite. “You can take a big bite”, speech to the business for the laughs. “That’s so weird!”says the young man. Own this dynamic duo: