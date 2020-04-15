Learn about the new mansion and million dollar for Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez it is the new owner of a luxurious mansion in Encino, Los Angeles.

The property has been built from the ground up to the legendary performer Tom Petty and to his wife. Jane Benyoset up in 1989. The couple lived there up until 1996, the same year they got divorced. According to the international press, the pop star will be paid 4.9 million dollars (about five million euro) in order to finalize the transaction.

With more than 3350 square metres, the villa features six bedrooms, 10 bathrooms, a wine cellar, a gym, a recording studio, and the other of-the-art. And the amenities don’t stop there. In the garden there is a large outdoor swimming pool and a private terrace.

Gomez has not yet moved into their new home, which is not yet furnished. However, when you do this, you’ll be in the neighbour of the actor Vin Dieselthe bag James, Charles and a YouTuber Logan Paul.

