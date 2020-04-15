Leonardo DiCaprio gives the role in a movie with him, in order to raise money in the fight against the coronavirus

Leonardo DiCapriothey have given$ 20 million to the Amazon, it will be in the next film.

To promote the America’s Food Fundorganization that advocates for all americans to have access to food during a pandemic, the coronavirus, and the winner of the Oscar he joined the The All-in Challenge to give a fan the chance to take part in his next movie Killers of the Flower Moonthat will be addressed by the Martin Scorsese and it also has a Robert De Niro the cast of characters.

“We have recently launched the America’s Food Fund is to make sure that all families have access to food during stressful timesit, ” said Leonardo, in the Instagram if you post a video on the side of the star You. “In our most vulnerable communities need our support now more than ever. That’s why we’re asking you to help with the AllInChallenge. If you feel the need to work with Martin Scorsese, Robert De Niro, and I do, then this is your chance to“.