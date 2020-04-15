Leonardo DiCaprio gives the role in a movie with him, in order to raise money in the fight against the coronavirus

Leonardo DiCapriothey have given$ 20 million to the Amazon, it will be in the next film.
To promote the America’s Food Fundorganization that advocates for all americans to have access to food during a pandemic, the coronavirus, and the winner of the Oscar he joined the The All-in Challenge to give a fan the chance to take part in his next movie Killers of the Flower Moonthat will be addressed by the Martin Scorsese and it also has a Robert De Niro the cast of characters.
“We have recently launched the America’s Food Fund is to make sure that all families have access to food during stressful timesit, ” said Leonardo, in the Instagram if you post a video on the side of the star You. “In our most vulnerable communities need our support now more than ever. That’s why we’re asking you to help with the AllInChallenge. If you feel the need to work with Martin Scorsese, Robert De Niro, and I do, then this is your chance to“.
He went on: “We want to offer you a role as an extra, the opportunity to spend a day on set with us, and to go to the premiere“.
In order to participate, just make a donation to the site allinchallenge.comthat will benefit organisations such as Meals on Wheels America, The Kid’s Hungry, World Central Kitchen and Feeding America.
Since it has been released for the America’s Food Fund on the 1st of April, and on the side of the Laurene Powell Jobsthe star of the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood it grossed $ 13 million dollars to provide food for the population at large.
To thank you for those who have made large donations, he said, in the Instagram: “Thank you for everyone who helped with the AmericasFoodFund so far. In the first 72 hours, we raised $ 13 million to help americans affected by the economic downturn“.
After the post there was a comment of one’s own organization. “With your support, it means a lot to us and to our neighbors, Leonardo da vinci.it, ” she said. “Thank you, this is a huge help in the launch of the America’s Food Fund, and to everyone who has donated so far – we are so very grateful to you“.