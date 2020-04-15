Louis Vuitton mobilizes a workshop in Paris to produce the aprons in hospital – IN a

+



Louis Vuitton mobilizes the family to Paris, to to produce medical gowns for use in hospitals (Photo: Piotr Stoklosa)

After announcing the production of the masks, non-surgical, the Louis Vuitton start making gowns in his atelier and Ready-to-Wear, is located at the company’s headquarters in Paris, france. The products will be donated to the servers of the six hospitals (AP-HP centre hospitalier regional, which operates in the French capital and the surroundings), which is responsible for the treatment of patients who have tested positive for the new coronavirus.

Since last Friday (10th) to twenty volunteers to create the apron on the fabric, and the standards of quality as approved by the AP-HP. At this time, all the materials are cut to size manually, in the studio, but starting this Tuesday (may 14), and with the help of an automatic machine, the cut of the fabric will be optimised, enabling the manufacture of larger gowns.

“We are very proud to be able to help health-care professionals, and to put our expertise at the disposal of the Hôpitaux de Paris to create gowns for our team,” said Michael Burke, president of Louis Vuitton. “I would like to thank the artisans who participate on a voluntary basis, of this act, are civil and work courageously in order to equip health care professionals in hospitals in need of a lab coat”.

