Actress Gal Gadot, who plays a princess and warrior of Themyscira, Diana Prince, Wonder Woman joined the worldwide campaign for people to stay at home, to prevent new Coronavirus to increase, the number of infected people. Then, the actress has used her Instagram to ask her fans to stay in the house, and also said that the situation is serious, and it should not be thought of as a single disease.

Continue reading Cosplay of Wonder Woman come together for the fight, the COVID-19 →