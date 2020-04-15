Megaconcerto outreach join stars from all over the world, on the internet transmission, and television

Singer Lady Gaga is the co-ordinator of the megaconcerto in solidarity with the victims of the new coronavirus, transmitted at the end of the week, and on the internet and the tv, which brings together, among others, Paul McCartney, Stevie Wonder, Taylor Swift, and Jennifer Lopez.

Called “One World: Together At Home” (“One World: Together in the Home,” in other words, the megaconcerto will be held under the aegis of the World Health Organization (WHO), which has been compared to the famous Live Aid in 1985, they met in the Semifinals, and in Philadelphia, dozens of groups and singers in two different times, which have raised millions of dollars to help the victims of famine in Africa.

At this time, the megaconcerto it also has the goal of raising money for the fight against the spread of the pandemic, and to help the victims, but it will take place in ways that are quite different.

Because of the containment measures to be imposed in all countries, and the musicians who play in a system you won’t feel lost from their homes or places of confinement, to be broadcast wide on social networks sites on the internet, and flat-screen tvs all over the world.

Even before the launch, the event has accomplished the feat of raising over $ 30 million in funding, according to revealed today and Lady Gaga, and the director-general of WHO, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

The event kicks off on Saturday, April 18, and will be divided into two parts, with the initial broadcast of the six-hour, during which time the artists will present their work exclusively on social media.

Starting at midnight (Lisbon time), you will start with the second part of the concert continued for more than two hours passed in the global platform of the internet, and depending on the tv, which carried the film.

Some of the european distribution, such as the BBC, will broadcast the shows in the morning on Sunday.

The broad range of participants, from different generations and styles of music include Taylor Swift, Celine Dion, Shawn, Mendes, Camila Cabello, Jennifer Lopez, Alicia Keys, Sam Smith, Usher, Pharrell Williams, Paul McCartney, Alanis Morisette, Stevie Wonder, Andrea Bocelli, Billie Eilish, Billie Joe Armstrong, Chris Martin, Eddie Vedder, Elton John, J Balvin, John Legend, Lizzo, and Maluma.

Among the prominent artists who are participating in the first six hours of the live stream are listed in the names of John Legend, Jennifer Hudson, Sheryl Crow, Luis Fonsi, and The Killers, Lang Lang, Lady Antebellum, Charlie, Puth, Ben Platt, Hozier, Jack Johnson, Juanes, Maren Morris, Michael Buble, Adam Lambert, Annie Lennox and the Common.

Introduced by Jimmy Kimmel, Jimmy Fallon, and Stephen Colbert, the megaconcerto will also feature the participation of leading figures from the world of the show, such as Oprah Winfrey, Ellen, Matthew McConaughey, and Victoria Beckham.

Platforms, such as Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube, Yahoo!, and the giant electronics such as the Apple in north america and the Amazon, or Alibaba, from asian to broadcast the event to all the countries.

