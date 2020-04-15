Miley Cyrus: the singer, the rebel, the host of “the talk show” home

Chat with Miley Cyrus

The singer and actress Miley Cyrus, who already has the Hannah Montana and you’ve scandalized half the world with his work – has been giving a series of concerts online but, even so, is at a standstill. Every day, from Monday to Friday at 18.30 (local time) from Lisbon, Miley has a talk show on air on his Instagram of what he called The Bright-Minded. The conversations are always very informal, and at times quite funny. There were already names, like the singers Demi Lovato, Selena Gomez, and Hilary Duff, and actress Reese Witherspoon, but also the advantage The Paris Hilton’s, and even the doctors who are fighting for the covid-19. It seems like Miley Cyrus has found a new career as a tv presenter of a talk-show:

“The Green Years” in the lisbon Area

The Green Years (1963), by Paulo Rocha, one of the film’s compelling in the cinema in portugal. Produced by mr. Gomes, and Isabel and Ruth’s, this is the story of a young man who comes from the province in order to the huge city of Lisbon, where she fell in love with a girl. But it’s more than a love story this is the story of people trapped by social constraints, to the rhythm of the guitar of Carlos Paredes. It is not by chance that the lisbon Area opens to your schedule online with The Green Of The Year. The film will be available this week on the website of the Library. In the course of the quarantine museum, the Museum of the Cinema, it is proposed to go to by providing some of the films of the Portuguese cinema, preserved, and digitized, high – definition programming, this month we will include a loop around the 25th of April. In addition to this, there is also a program of the Library of the Junior, and a host of other films, texts, and the documentation is now available.

The things that make Tim feel at home

The music of Xutos & Pontapés have a new song called Home and it could be a picture of this years. In the press releasehe explains how it all happened: “After-the-concert-for-2019 application I made to the office opening hours at Culturgest, with all my children-Vincent on keys and Sebastian, the drums, the more the Moz Carrapa on the guitar, and Nuno Espirito Santo on the bass, I found that the band was so good that we were able to record a new album. Even at the end of 2019, we’ve teamed up in my home studio, and we began the work, of which the first topic that we discussed was this one HOME. HOME it’s a collection of things I find when I get home from the concert, and that made me feel ‘at home’. Things like the hoot of the owl, the works that I hope all of the objects, the instruments, and, finally, to the people. I had no idea that we would have to stay at home, but here is a contribution to the well-being of all of us!”

