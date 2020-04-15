Miley Cyrus: the singer, the rebel, the host of “the talk show” home

Soniya Jaiswal
Chat with Miley Cyrus

The singer and actress Miley Cyrus, who already has the Hannah Montana and you’ve scandalized half the world with his work – has been giving a series of concerts online but, even so, is at a standstill. Every day, from Monday to Friday at 18.30 (local time) from Lisbon, Miley has a talk show on air on his Instagram of what he called The Bright-Minded. The conversations are always very informal, and at times quite funny. There were already names, like the singers Demi Lovato, Selena Gomez, and Hilary Duff, and actress Reese Witherspoon, but also the advantage The Paris Hilton’s, and even the doctors who are fighting for the covid-19. It seems like Miley Cyrus has found a new career as a tv presenter of a talk-show:

