Netflix gives$ 5 million to a fund for the support of the professionals of the audiovisual

The The institute for Audiovisual Content of Brazilian (ICAB) and the Netflix they have created a fund for emergency support of the brazilian audiovisual sector, which had had their work stopped by the multi-Covid-19. The fund, which is managed by the ICAB established with a gift of$ 5 million from a server, it will provide support for up to 5 million employees and freelancers.

Professionals, such as producers, assistants, engineers, technicians, and operators in the different departments in the production such as camera, audio, video, art, make-up, costume design, set design, and logistics, among others, that most of them are week or are working without contracts are guaranteed, they shall be eligible to apply for the benefit of a single deposit in the amount of the minimum wage Of$ 1.045.

From April 28,professionals can register by completing a form online, on the page in ICAB. A steering committee made up of members of the ICAB, the BRAVI, and the Series, will review each application and determine who is eligible to receive the funds within 10 days. Registration can be made by a two months, or until the funds run out.

“The Institute for Audiovisual Content of Brazilian and was the brainchild, and supported by the BRAVI, to empower and to improve the employability of professionals and young people coming into the brazilian audiovisual market. The Institute, which carries in its DNA a concern for the well-being of staff, could not fail to act in time to those who need it the most, that’s why we’re delighted to have this partnership with Netflix. We also want to convene with other members of the audio-visual industry, to contribute to, and enhance, the resources of which are intended exclusively to provide support for those who are an integral part of the production of audiovisual works of the brazilianthen, “ said the executive director of ICAB, According To Mauro Garcia.

The grant is a supplement to the payment of the caches that have been made to the team and the actors from the original production of the platform in the country, according to Netflix. “We are pleased to be working with ICAB, to reach out to those workers in the production of film and television, which were the most affected in Brazil. In the community, the creative brazilian has received it very well in the Series, and now we want to do our part to help those who are in need of support at this time is unprecedented, that we live inthen, “ said the executive vice president of original productions for Latin America, Netflix, Francisco Ramos.

The effect of Coronavirus on pop culture

The COVID-19 it is a new mutation in the family of coronavirus that is spreading at alarming rates, as of December 2019 at the latest. China was the first country to be a victim of the epidemic, with infections and deaths, are confirmed in all the provinces. Since then, the virus has been confirmed on four different continents, including South America, where Brazil, Argentina and Chile.

Films such as Peter Rabbit 2, 007 – No Time To Die and A Quiet Place, Part II they have had their debuts delayed because of the outbreak.