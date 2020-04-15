Of at the awkward talks: internet users and reveal the stories of how they met, Kim Kardashian, Johnny Depp, Keanu Reeves, and the other famous ones; check it out!

Come face to face with his idol or a famous celebrity might be a dream come true for a lot of people, but, believe me, there are people who have lived the moments in the least embarrassing. On Twitter, many users started to split up, as they knew some of the personalities, and each one is better than the other one!

It all began with the publication, by the author of the “Star Wars” by Chuck Wendig: “How was your meeting with the celebrity stranger than you’ve ever had?”. The tweet received numerous responses from anonymous, about their experiences of the encounter with the famous, world-renowned, such as Keanu Reeves, Martin Scorsese, Johnny Depp, Amber Heard, George R. R. Martin. Check out some of the best stories:

NIGHTLY QUESTION: “what is the weirdest celebrity encounter you have ever had — Chuck Wendig (@ChuckWendig) April 8, 2020

Got busted by Martin Scorsese it is not picking up my dog”s poop 😬 — andi zeisler (@andizeisler) April 8, 2020

I met George RR Martin at SDCC, and he asked me how long it took to write my book. When I said “6 years” and he slapped his knee, laughed uproariously, and said, “you’re slower than me.” — Sabaa Tahir (@sabaatahir) April 8, 2020

Keanu Reeves and I sat across from each other in an otherwise empty train station for about an hour before our train finally arrived. We said nothing the whole time. As we both got on the train, he said, “Nice chatting with you.” — Christopher Perkins (@ChrisPerkinsDnD) April 8, 2020

my girlfriend and i went to a fancy restaurant in baltimore, and saw john waters at a table having dinner with some mysterious graceful beauty with long, lustrous hair, and when they got up to leave, we saw it was johnny depp — blaine capatch (@blainecapatch) April 8, 2020

Shirley maclaine’s hairstyles came up to me at breakfast once and asked if my hair was a wig. I said no, it was real, it was just my hair. She asked if she could touch it. I said, er, sure. She tugged-on-it. Then she agreed it was for real and asked what hair product I used. — Neil Gaiman (@neilhimself) April 9, 2020

I was a bartender in NYC and it’s when Johnny Depp & Amber Heard came in for dinner. She legit dragged him to the host’s stand (he was taking his time. They sat & ate. She had red wine and he had a non-alcoholic beer. Their bill was $300 & he tipped $400. He thanked the whole staff as they left. — Robyn (@StyledByRobyn) April 8, 2020

We had the door to his office open, and someone was being loud in the hallway. I got up in a huff to tell them to STFU and close the door. It was Tracy Morgan. He came in and started telling jokes. I worked at this tech startup, that has absolutely nothing to do with him. pic.twitter.com/0SWZ7ZFru2 — Kevin Schultz (@kevinrschultz) April 8, 2020

Kim Kardashian briefly sitting next to me at the White House Correspondents Association Dinner, maybe in 2011. Had no idea who she was Philippe Reines (@PhilippeReines) April 8, 2020

In the early 2000’s I saw @realDonaldTrump the walk-out of a suite at Wrigley Field for the right to the someone’s hit a home run. He looked out, smiled, and started to wave until he has carried out the people were cheering for the players and not him. — Benj Haisch (@benjhaisch) April 8, 2020

I gave a dollar to a homeless man while waiting in line at the Popeye’s Chicken and the guy in front of me, Busta Rhymes, then lectured me on that is preventing the man from learning he needs to get a job and work hard to earn his own money. — Levi MacDougall (@levimacdougall) April 8, 2020

Courtney Love lived in my Dad’s neighborhood, and she broke into his house once while he was on vacation and called him on the phone and, from there, totally wasted, to say, “I love what you did with the kitchen, and he said, “Get the fuck out of my house, Love.” — Sandra Newman (@sannewman) April 8, 2020

“I-I’ve been waiting for Harrison Ford and Calista Flockhart at once, and he was coughing, and she whispered to him, wondering if he should take out the inhaler from the car. He kept waving it out of anger, just the way you are imagining it right now.”