One World: Together, At Home, is passed through the CHANNEL, and you have further confirmation

One World: Together at Home it has been one of the initiatives that are most desirable to raise funds for the fight against the pandemic of Covid-19. The festival has been broadcast on the television in the TV and with the new headliners are confirmed.

After the MTV to ensure the transmission of the event in the Uk, the TV and Radio Commercial join the list of broadcasters on national level. Under the guardianship of the Lady Gaga, One World it will be shown in the April 19, from 1: 00 in the morning, bringing the joy of music to the millions who find themselves in social isolation.

The channels of the Media Capital you will have a the warm-up at midnight, presented by the By Rui Maria Pêgo and Rita Rugeroni. By Nuno Markl and Diogo, Portugal they were the team chosen to discuss the broad range of activities in the course of the evening.

Amazon Prime Video, Apple, Facebook, Instagram, DEMAND, Twitch, Twitter, Yahoo! and YouTube there are other platforms that can help you to expand the initiative to the digital world. The festival, which is supported by the The World Health organization WHO is in charge of the movement The Global Citizen and it will be attended by many personalities from the world of music-in concerts and at home.

On Tuesday (may 14), have announced more names to the alignment of the project. Jennifer Lopez, Taylor Swift, Sam Smith, Pharrel Williams, Shawn Mendes, Anitta and Celine Dion these are some of the more recent additions to the wall. Between the artists that are already known are to be found Andrea Bocelli, Billie Eilish, Elton John, J Balvin, John Legend, Lizzo, Paul McCartney and Stevie Wonder.

However, One World don’t only invite the musicians to take the stage. Many presenters, actors and sportsmen and women to contribute to the event, as Ellen DeGeneres, Awkwafina, She Explained, Amy Poehler and Lewis Hamilton. The speech will also be given to the families and health care workers spread out across the globe by collecting the different testimonies about the daily life in the time of a pandemic.