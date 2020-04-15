One World: Together, At Home, will be aired on the Globo Network, and Globoplay on the 18th!

The Rede Globo announced that it will be a broadcast of the event on the global music that will be curated by the singer’s Lady Gaga.

One World: Together At Home you will need the presence of a number of artists and international singers who will sing their top hits on Saturday (the 18th), starting from 16 on behalf of the organization Globalcitizen.org/.

They are committed to the singers Taylor Swift, Celine Dion, Shawn, Mendes, Camila Cabello, Jennifer Lopez, Alicia Keys, Sam Smith, Usher and Pharrell Williams.

According to the official web site of the event in Brazil, the transmission will be on the TV, and it will be displayed by the Post-mortem takes place and The globe. On the internet, and the event will be streamed online at Globoplayand channel-Music best-selling musical on Youtube.

Tiago Leifert it displays the links. The version is completed, it will be displayed right after the program Top Of The Houraccording to the G1.

The list of guests has been announced for the site is here:

One World: Together At Home it happens that on the 18th of April.