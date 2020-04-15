Online and on TV. Megaconcerto outreach join stars from all over the world

Denominado One World: Together At Home’ (the’One World: Together in the House, in other words, the megaconcerto will be held under the aegis of the World Health Organization (WHOand it has been compared to the famous Live Aid in 1985, they met in the Semifinals, and in Philadelphia, dozens of groups and singers in two different times, which have raised millions of dollars to help the victims of the famine in the Africa.

At this time, the megaconcerto it also has the the goal to raise money for the fight against the spread of the the pandemic and to help the victims, but it will take place in ways that are quite different.

By the action of the containment that are imposed on all the countries in the end play in the scheme you won’t feel lost from their homes or places of containmentwith the transmission in wide area networks, social sites of a the internet and television from all over the world.

Even before the launch, the event has accomplished the feat of raising over $ 30 million in funding, according to today unveiled the Lady Gaga and the directorgeneral WHO, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

The event kicks off on Saturday, the 18th of Apriland it will be divided into two parts, with the initial broadcast of the six-hour, during which time the artists will present their work exclusively on social media.

Starting at midnight (Lisbon time), you will start with the second part of the concert continued for more than two hours passed in the global platform of the the internet and, depending on the tv, which carried the film.

Some of the european distribution, such as the The BBC, will broadcast the shows on the morning of Sunday.

The broad range of participants, from different generations and styles of music include Taylor Swift, Celine MrA Young Man , Shawn, Mendes, The CabelloJennifer Lopez, Alicia Keys, Sam Smith, Usher, Pharrell Williams, Paul McCartney, “For the record: Morissette, Stevie To Be Included In Andrea’s Bocelli, Was Eilish, Billie Joe Armstrong, Chris Martin, Eddie Pearl jamAnd Elton John, J BalvinJohn Legend Lizzo and Maluma.

Among the prominent artists who are participating in the first six hours of the live stream are listed in the names of John Legend, Jennifer Hudson, Sheryl Crow, Luis FonsiThe Killers, Lang Lang, Lady Antebellum, Charlie PuthBen Platt, HozierJack Johnson Juanes, Centre Morris, Michael BubleAdam Lambert, Annie Lennox, and it’s Common.

Submitted by Jimmy KimmelJimmy Fallon and Stephen Colbert, the megaconcerto it will count with the participation of numerous personalities from the world of the showsuch as Oprah Winfrey, Ellen, Matthew, McConaughey Victoria He.

Platform Facebook, InstagramTwitter, YouTubeFrom giant e as for the Apple in north america and the Amazon, or the Alibaba asian to broadcast the event to all the countries.

Also read: ‘Andrà Tutto Bene”, the anthem of the time “is proof of love.”