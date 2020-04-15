Pabllo Vittar you create a playlist with Miquela, which only exists on Instagram

“As for me and my ‘sis’ Miquela we’ve made this playlist together for you guys if you want to at home in these days of social! We dance for the people,” wrote the the singer on the social network.

Among my favorite songs by one of the two, are some of the very Pabllo, Lady Gaga, Rihanna, Drake, Ariana Grande, Camila Cabello, Was Eilish, Cardi B, Demi Lovato, Britney Spears, among other stars of the pop.

It is not known who is behind the profile, Miquela on Instagram, as well as where and why it was created. Even so, there is some speculation about whether or not the girl is just a character with a lot of history and a unique character, or avatar, was inspired by a real person.

In your profile, which has over two million followers and nearly 700 publications, Miquela appears at the side of different celebrities, show your ticket for the shows that are important in Europe, and it appears that wearing the clothes of such brands as Balmain, Chanel, Diesel, Converse, and Proenza Schouler. But in addition to influence-when it comes to fashion, the character also stands in support of causes such as the rights of women and of the population is LGBTQ.