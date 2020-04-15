Profile | Emma Watson, a tough, adorable

Emma, Watson, that we know of since he was a child, this Wednesday, the 15th day of April, at the age of 30. At this age, he has participated in about 20 films, eight of which are part of the saga In The Harry Potter Series. It has also been a concern with the causes pertaining to the rights of mankind and of the woman.

He was born in Paris, the city where he lived until he was five years old. Parents: Chris Watson and Jacqueline Luesby, they got divorced. The separation is meant to be moving to Oxfordshire in the united kingdom. At the age of six, she realized the desire to be an actress. He began then to study singing, drama and dance at Stagecoach Theatre Arts, along with classes in Headington School.

The opportunity to pursue their profession in a dream began in 1999, with the opportunity to present to the Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone.the first of the books of british author J. K. Rowling. After the audition, got the role of Hermione Granger. Then, he recorded together with Daniel Radcliffe and Rupert Grint, who will complete the iconic trio of the saga. This was a great debut for Emma Watson, with only a nine-year-old, and his performance earned him a lot of praise.

To the extent that the film was released, the actress has gained more and more love by thepotterheads”by the way, genius, how he played the role of the sabichona She Put it. After Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix (2007), was an american actress, successful, and has been ranked as the sixth teenager’s richest by Forbes, in 2010. It came to admitting they had a wealth that would allow you not to work for the rest of your life.

However, it is now time to go to school. In the likeness of the character in which he played the role of Emma Watson, she was also an excellent student. With this, questions were raised about the participation in the Harry Potter and the Prince of the Mysterious (2009). However, Hermione Granger was a big part of his life, so he decided to sign a contract for the rest of the movies.

With a career post-Harry Potter films has emerged, with The perks of Being Invisible (2012). Most recently, she starred in the adaptation of the live-action movie in the movie Beauty and the beast (2017). He was also involved in the The Circle (2017), and The Mulherzinhas (2019), with an ensemble cast par excellence.

Away from the cameras and the screens in the uk, shows a concern with environmental sustainability and the empowerment of women. In 2009, she has worked with People Tree, a clothing brand and fair trade, which helps families move out of poverty. The inside, of women’s rights, stands for Camfed International, a charity which helps girls in poor, rural african to have access to education. He also participates in the campaign, HeForShe, from 2014, by which time he was appointed as a goodwill Ambassador for the agency, UN Women.

Emma Watson has shown since he was a child, the strength to fight for their goals. Both of their characters, as on the causes that it supports, we see that there is a human side and the lovely on the actress. With a 30-years old, one can only hope for more work of genius on your part.