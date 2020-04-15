Remember her? The actress from Disney, seen the nurse at the hiv pandemic

After the end of the series, for Disney, She also worked on the film for a smaller budget. One of the recent work has been in The In-Between”, in 2019 at the latest.

The Wizards of Waverly Place is a series of Disney responsible for the prove-Selena Gomez. She lived on Harper, her best friend, Alex, a character from the star in the sky.

The original cast was still of David Henrie and Jake T. Austin. The series will be released at walt Disney world in 2007 and lasted until 2012.

The story followed a family of witches, that she had to put up with a normal life, while at the same time, that they have made, and advocated for the magic to happen. The trio, with Selena Gomez, also got involved in various confusions in adolescents.

In Brazil, The Wizards of Waverly Place was shown on the Disney Channel.

See also:

Disney releases the calendar for releases up to 2027, and includes the new Marvel movies