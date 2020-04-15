Remember her? The actress from Disney, seen the nurse at the hiv pandemic

Actress Jennifer Stone is working among the health care professionals in a pandemic coronavirus (COVID-19). The famous has changed her career after being known for work at the Studios.
She is best remembered for work on Wizards of Waverly Place. In December, 2019, she graduated with a degree in nursing.
According to People magazine, the actress, and Disney was able to record to work for a living. Thus, to reinforce the fight against the coronavirus. "I just hope I can join you all for the amazing service providers in the medical field in the front line, now that I am ready," wrote the actress on Instagram.
After the end of the series, for Disney, She also worked on the film for a smaller budget. One of the recent work has been in The In-Between", in 2019 at the latest. The Wizards of Waverly Place is a series of Disney responsible for the prove-Selena Gomez. She lived on Harper, her best friend, Alex, a character from the star in the sky. The original cast was still of David Henrie and Jake T. Austin. The series will be released at walt Disney world in 2007 and lasted until 2012. The story followed a family of witches, that she had to put up with a normal life, while at the same time, that they have made, and advocated for the magic to happen. The trio, with Selena Gomez, also got involved in various confusions in adolescents. In Brazil, The Wizards of Waverly Place was shown on the Disney Channel.
