Review the major controversies of Angelina Jolie

After the wedding, Angelina Jolie and Billy Bob Thornton became one of the couples, a favorite of the paparazzi, mainly due to his statements (and statements) of public affections. The two came to the use of collars containing the blood of one another, something that has caused a lot of controversy at the time. After an intense relationship, Jolie and Thornton broke up in 2003.

In 2000, the media has managed to turn an emotional moment between Angelina Jolie and her brother to a terrible accusation. The actress has appeared in kissing her brother, Jamie on the red carpet at the academy awards, and the newspapers and magazines, specialising soon in order to suggest the rumors of incest, and the question of the closeness of the brothers and sisters.

Second, Cis Rundle, very close friend of Marcheline mother-of-Angelina), and the “kiss scandal” was nothing more than a demonstration of brotherly love.

“The day she kissed Jamie at the Oscars, it was the first day of treatment, the cancer Marcheline. They left the hospital together, and arrived together for the ceremony. No one seemed to know what had happened to her in the hospital. It was as if he had said, ‘Look, we’re here now!’. And the world saw incest. They have only been able to count on each other. They have always had a very close relationship, especially the mother,” said Rundle.

In the fall of 2017, Angelina Jolie has directed and released the drama’s First They Killer My Father, based on the life of activist, of cambodia Loung Ung, during the regime of the Khmer Rouge. To choose from the cast of the children’s long, Jolie was sought in the children’s homes, slums and in places with few amenities. The intention of the director was to find the actors and actresses the child with the life you have suffered, you would understand the concept of the film and the acting.

