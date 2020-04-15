Ricky Gervais criticizes ‘celebrities complaining about their stately homes,’ as long as doctors are faced with the coronavirus in a row in front of you – Monet

+



Ricky Gervais has shown his support for the Health System in the uk and those who work on the front line of the fight against the pandemic of coronaviruses. The comedian, 58-year-old attacked the ones who were complaining about being trapped in their stately homes after the measurements of the lock to be taken in the United Kingdom in order to attempt to control the spread of the Covid-19.

In an interview to a national newspaper The SunRicky said, “After this is over, I don’t ever want to hear people bemoaning the state of social well-being, I don’t ever want to hear people complaining about the nurses. Or the delivery people. These people are a turn-of-14 and I don’t complain. Wearing masks, and staying with the wounded after risking his own health and the health of their families and selflessly”.

“But then I see someone claiming to be in a house with a swimming pool. And, to be honest, I just don’t want to hear from them,” he said. Ricky also said he will not leave the house much anyway,” but admitted that the boredom is starting to hit. “Of course, I’m looking at the clock,” he said. The measurements of the lock are implemented in the United Kingdom have meant that the government would ask all of you to stay in the house and only going out for essentials, such as going to work or it’s a once-a-day to work up a sweat.

Many celebrities have been ‘forced’ to stay in their mansions, some in an attempt to give lessons to the children in the home, because the schools are closed, and the other to make the best use of your time in your swimming pool. Sam Smith has shared with his fans to their bouts of anxiety while in quarantine, while Kylie Jenner has admitted that she was feeling ‘boredom’ in this situation.

