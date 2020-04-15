Rolling Stone magazine · TV Globo will be broadcasting the event from the Lady Gaga, Paul McCartney, Elton John, and more, see the date and time

One World: Together, at Home, will raise money for the fight against the pandemic of coronavirus

One World: Together at Homean event held by the Lady Gaga in partnership with the The World Health organization (WHO), in order to raise funds for health-care providers who find themselves struggling with coronavirusesshall be forwarded by the The globe on Saturday, the 18th, from 16 onwards. In addition to the TV Globo, Post-mortem takes place and Globoplayservice is streaming, it also will show you development.

The event is a festival of music online, and “set apart”. A lot of artists will take part, each and every one of your home. The key names are Paul McCartney, Elton John, Alanis Morissette, Lady Gaga (the organizer, by the way, Billie Joe the Green Day, Eddie Vedder the Pearl Jam, Was Eilishto , among other.

Among the presenters and the musicians are the hosts of the talk shows in american Jimmy Kimmel, Jimmy Fallon, Stephen Colbert and the puppets in the Sesame Street. Here, in Brazil, in Thiago Leifert it will make the presentation.

The event will be broadcast in the U.S., the MTV, The Paramount Channel and Comedy At The Center. Also, there will be a live broadcast in the profiles of YouTube, Instagram, Facebook, Twitch, and Twitter. Amazon Prime Videostreaming from Amazon, it will also transmit.

