Salma Hayek launches a challenge on the yoga with high heels during a social – Marie Claire Magazine

Salma Hayek launches a challenge on the yoga with a leap of social isolation (Photo: Playback/ Instagram)

The stunning actress, Salma Hayek is at his home, in social isolation, the volunteer, to try to slow down the dissemination of new coronavirus, with the Covid-19, and issued a challenge to his followers.

If you post a photo on his Instagram that appears to have a little black dress and Christian Louboutin shoes doing yoga on top of a table, washer, Salma wrote: “When you start to lose your cool after the first three weeks of the quarantine,” and he proposed a challenge: “yoga in high heels,” with the hashtags #challenge #yogainheels #quarantinemood.

Salma has been said on social networks about the importance of social isolation in the midst of a pandemic. “I know that, for the vast majority of us are doing everything they can to stay in the house and get away, but at least we’re in this together, and thinking of the most vulnerable people,” wrote the actress on a post.

