Sam Raimi being the director of Doctor Strange (in the Style of Madness • Eurogamer.en

In February, it had already been put on the table the possibility of a Sam Raimi make a second film, Doctor Strange. Now, that possibility has become a reality.

Sam Raimi, the director of the original trilogy, Spider-Man: the movie, confirmed in an interview with ComingSoon, which is leading to the production of Doctor Strange-in-the-Style-of-Madness, with his debut scheduled for November 2021.

The shooting of the film would begin in May, but was postponed due to the COVID-19. The new forecast is that the filming was to start sometime in the month of June. It’s confirmed that the series WandaVision and of Course the Disney, Plus it will be related to the new movie, Doctor Strange.

Cast Benedict Cumberbatch will return to the role of the Doctor, a Stranger, joined by Elizabeth Olsen as the Scarlet Witch.