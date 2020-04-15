Sam Raimi talks too much, and it confirms the direction of the Doctor Strange 2

At the beginning of the year, and the director, Scott Derrickson, from the first Doctor Strangesaid, that he would not return to the Doctor Strange-and-Style-of-Madnesssequence , which should open the doors to the Multiverse in the Universe, Cinematic, Marvel (MCU, its acronym in English). Derrickson said that he was staying away because of differences in the creative,” and then began the rumors about a possible involvement of Sam Raimi, known for the franchise The Death of the Devil the first trilogy of the Spider-Man at Sony Pictures. Right now, the Raimi confirms that it is in charge of it, to the delight of the fans.

However, this acknowledgement did not come across like that in an official way, and not even from Marvel Studios, or their big boss Kevin Feige. Raimi was in a video call with journalists on Tuesday (may 14) to promote his new anthology of horror The 50 States of Frightthat was released recently as a platform for videos produced for the smart phones, the Quibi.

Coincidence? I think NOT. Sam Raimi foreshadowing of his involvement in Doctor Strange 2 back in 2004’s ” Spider-Man 2. pic.twitter.com/p8WO2c51aS — 𝓪𝓁𝒾𝒶𝓈 (@itsjustanx) February 6, 2020

In one scene Spider-Man 2(2004), there is a point at which the name of Dr. Strange is a given. The reporters asked him about it and about your character. “I loved Doctor Strange as a kid, but it was always from behind, Spider-Man and Batman, to me, it was probably among my five favourite characters from the comic books,” he said.

And that was when he was sliding down. “It was the most original, but when I got to this point in the Spider-Man 2I had no idea that I would be making a movie of Dr. Strange, so it was pretty funny to me, but this phrase was in the movie. I have to say that I would like to know before we would be involved today the project,” he said.

For enquantro, Marvel Studios, and Kevin Feige has not yet officially confirmed, but as Raimi has done so, it may be that we will have an announcement very soon.

Raimi fits like a glove into the project

Kevin Feige has said on many occasions that the Doctor Stranger-in-the-Style-of-Madness it will be a film with a “frightening moments”. Even though it is not a “film, for fear it goes against the very history of Raimi. As well as Scott Derrickson, and he came to the genre of horror, and it’s a very good camera that is fast and cuts, jerky, and strings that combine horror, action and comedy, darkness.

Director Sam Raimi (Movie/Comic Book.

The idea of Feige, is to maintain the spirit and high standard of the films in the MCU, and a flirtation with a new one specifically for you, as well as the The New Mutants it promises to be a “slasher with a super-hero,” the experience of Raimi, with this type of product should be exactly what Marvel Studios wants for the time being. Just let’s hope that the limits of the game, which usually requires a few rules, and the overtones for the sake of plot twists, larger run parallel, and don’t waiver from the director of the project — as was the case with Joss Whedon, and Edgar Wright in the The avengers: The Age of Ultron and Man’s Ant-Likerespectively.

With regard to the production, Doctor Strange 2 you must be following the events of the series WandaVision and, possibly, only it should get saved in the second half of this year or early next year. For the time being, the jobs at walt Disney world are at a standstill because of a pandemic of a new coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2), however, this should not mess up with the timeline of the long, that continues with a premiere date to November 5, 2021.

