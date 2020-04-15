Selena Gomez handles the business of games, mobile for US$ 10 million

The singer-and-actress Selena Gomez has filed a lawsuit for$ 10 million against the company’s games to mobile, for the misuse of his image.

Gomez claims that the game is over Clothes Forever-Game-of-Style – use your visual and other celebrities to sell to the general public.

In your case, she cites as an art that brings out the inspiration photo for the style of the Flare.

“The accused never asked, consulted with, or informed Service relating to your use of any of the rights of publicity of it in relation to the game”says the the the process. “Or, in case you are looking for, Mexico would have consented to the use look like in the game, which apparently you use in the practice of the unpleasant and attract your users to make purchases within the game, in amounts up to$ 99.99 for the financing of the expenses and the imaginary, and to unlock features.”

Gomez is suing for so much Guangzhou Feidong Software Technology Co.,, the chinese company responsible for the game, and in the uk MutantBox Interactive Limitedwho has the copyrights to the title.

Currently, the game is also available on the The App Store.