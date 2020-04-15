Selena Gomez handles the game in the mobile at no less than US$ 10 million – us to understand!

The target for the app ‘Clothes Here – and Outlook on the Game from the App Store.

Selena Gomez filed a lawsuit for$ 10 million against the makers of the game for your mobile phone, on the grounds that he steals, and makes improper use of his image and those of other celebrities.

“Decide To Make Love, The Human World – Outlook On The Game” it is available for download on the The App Store the Apple. It allows users to buy diamonds at prices between$ 0.99 and$ 99.99, and take virtual trips to shopping to celebrity gossip.

“The ability to interact with the most beautiful models and celebrities, people such as O, Gigi, U, Taylor and much, much more will appear and it will ask you for YOUR advice in fashion!”, the promotional material says.

Gomez claims that one of the characters is clearly based on her, and that she would never have agreed to having their image used in any of the games for your mobile.

“The accused never asked, consulted with, or informed Service regarding the use of any of its rights of publicity in connection with the game,” he says of the process. “If you asked, Gomez also did not agree to the use of this game, which is apparently based on a practice disagreeable to attract to its users to make purchases within the game, in amounts of up to$ 99.99 for the financing of the expenses and the imaginary in the game and unlock the resources.”

Gomez is currently in the process of Guangzhou Feidong Software Technology Co.,the selling of the game in China, as well as the MutantBox Interactive Limited, the british company that owns the copyright of the game.

In the process, notes that in Spain “carefully selects all of the endorsements and opportunities for the business in a way that you go on to their targets, and his image as a role model to the youth.

It also says that the game is for a cell that is “full of bugs” and “it is evaluated in the small is 3.5 stars out of 5” peer review in the App Store.