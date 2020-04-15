Show-offs! Drake shows his home in Toronto, ontario, Canada, in the magazine Architectural Digest

Drake has made a debut record in the top of the Billboard Hot 100 with “Toosie-Slide”, on Monday (13/4). That’s historic? Because he was the first man ever to get three songs released directly into the # 1 position in the ranking. He drew up a record of who is Mariah Carey since the 1990s. The singer has also debuted three of the songs, directly in the 1st place.

In the case of the dragon, “Toosie Slide got the same thing as “God’s Plan” (2018), and the “Nice it Is ” What” (the year 2018). The music, which Carey has debuted at the top of the pieces were “Fantasy” (1995), “One Sweet Day” in 1995 and “Honey” (1997). Names such as Britney Spears, Justin Bieber, and Ariana Grande will appear close behind, each with two firsts on the 1st place on the billboard Hot 100.

This is the seventh single of 1 of the dragon. The first one was ten years ago, with the “What’s My Name”, a partnership with Rihanna. In addition to this, this is the 50th week of the dragon in the forefront of the list. It is second only to Mariah (82 weeks, at the end of Her 60’s), The Beatles (59) and Boyz II Men (50).

The TOP 10

01) “Toosie Slide – Perez (released)

02) “Blinding Lights” – The Weeknd (1-2)

03) – “The Box” – Roddy Ricch (2-3)

04) Don’t Start Now” – Dua Lipa (3-4)

05) “Life Is Good” – Future feat. Drake (-)

06) “Circles” – Post Malone (4-6)

07) “Adore You” – Harry Styles (6 Or 7)

08) “Say So” – Doja Cat (7 Or 8)

09) “Intentions” – Justin Bieber feat. Quavo (8 to 9)

10) “everything i wanted” – Was Eilish (9-10)