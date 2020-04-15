Show runner for The Witcher to put a photo behind-the-scenes of season 2

Lauren Hissrichthe show runner the The Witcher, reported in his Twitter a picture of behind-the-scenes of the 2nd season of the series Netflixthat has a backdrop of the forest. “A month ago, on the set of The Witcher. The sun will come out again. Until then, stay home and stay safe” warned the company about the status of the pandemic in the coronavirus. Check them out below:

The first season of the The Witcher it is available on Netflix. In the second year, it is expected to arrive at the streaming in 2021). Henry Cavill, Anya Chalotra, Oath Of Allan. and Joey Batey to return to the major role of Geralt, Yennefer, Ciri, and Jaskier.

Among the newcomers are expected Kim Bodnia (The Killing Of Eve) as a Vasemir, Kristofer Hivju (Game of Thrones) how to Nivellen. Yasen Atour (The Dark Heart Of), Paul Bullion (Peaky Blindersand Thue Ersted Rasmussen. (Fast & Furious 9will be the wizards, Coën, Lambert and Eskel. At Febienne Ross (The Girl In Danishwill be the to take Along the model of the british Mecia Simsonthe mage-elf Anymore.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, the coronavirus, the various areas of the entertainment is affected with the postponement of the premiere, they are in production and the cancellation of the big event.