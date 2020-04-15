Shure launches a line of Aonic of wireless headsets and in-ear – IN

+



The campaign for the brand, starring the artist-Adam Levine, lead singer of the band Maroon 5 (Picture: Handout)

The company’s audio All time teamed up with Adam Levine to launch the Aonic 50, headphones wireless, noise-cancelling, and Aonic 215, earbuds, in-ear, wireless, noise. The news includes a campaign platform, starring the lead singer of Maroon 5 is like the face of a new line, showing support for the artists that put their trust in the equipment, Shure, on stage and in the studio.

The company is working with the band for more than a decade ago, using microphones with wireless, monitors, in-ear and microphone digital wireless in live performances, and works in a recording studio. The evolution of this partnership that extends the headphones are aimed at consumers.

Musicians such as Elvis Presley, the Beatles, Jimi Hendrix, and Aretha Franklin, in addition to the big names of today, such as adam Levine, Jennifer Lopez, Luke Bryan, and J Balvin have been entrusted to us the equipment of all time for a living. Designed on the basis of this experience, the audio, and the Aonic 50 features in a single product, wireless sound with high-quality, studio, comfort, and durability in mind.

The model also has noise cancellation, adjustable to help eliminate distractions and provide a really immersive experience, with the touch of a button. Users who wish to interact with the world without taking off the headphones you can turn on the mode “environment” – and listen to the sounds around you.

With a battery that lasts up to 20 hours, and the model can be used for a week on a single recharge. Controls are at your fingertips, offering easy access to cater for the connections, adjust the volume or pause the music with the push of a button. The Bluetooth ® wireless technology 5 allows for a range of up to 9 metres away.

Already, the Aonic 215 has a battery with a capacity of up to eight hours of operation, and three of the cartridges further from the case reinforced from the hard cover, which gives you up to 32 hours of use without the need for a power outlet.

When the headphones are paired with the free app for your smartphone ShurePlus™ Play users can customize their own levels of noise-cancellation and the “so friendly”. Available for both iOS and Android, a platform it has a music player with full equalizer that is compatible with music files in standard and high resolution.

The Aonic 50, and the Aonic 215 and the Adapter a True Wireless, will be available for sale in Brazil, in-store and online.

