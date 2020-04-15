Spider-man 3, Marvel Studios is still in the plans, due to be released in 2021

In spite of ongoing concerns about a pandemic caused by a Coronavirus, Spider-Man 3 which will be directed by Tom Holland, one more time, it’s still going to be released in the first half of 2021.

According to a source at Marvel Studios, the film plans to arrive on the original date of the 16th of July 2021. Since the beginning of the pandemic, all of Hollywood, has suspended its projects in order to prevent the spread of the COVID-19. The Sony and Marvel, however, seem to be intent on keeping the movie’s Spider-Man Tom Holland on the way.

In response to the current concerns with the Coronavirus, the Disney and Marvel Studios have postponed a number of his films, including the The Black Widow , The Eternal , Shang-Chi, and the Legend of the Ten Rings and Doctor Strange: the Reign of the Madness .

