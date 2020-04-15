Squad-Suicide | James-Gunn stated that the film will not be delayed

It has also been pointed to in the last few weeks, the new line-up of the group in the long, you can count on the presence of the Ratcatcher (Mix) – Melchior), The Shark King, Polka Dot Man the Down. The last two, for the most recent news, they will be interpreted by the David Dastmalchian, and John Cena on the side of the character Idris Elba (it is no longer the gunslinger)Captain Boomerang (Jai Courtney)Rick Flagg (Joel Kinnaman) and harley quinn (Margot Robbie).

In turn, it is revealed that The Reaper was there in the script that would be run by There O’connorbut his presence in the While there’s some uncertainty there. The actress Viola Davis also returns as an interpreter for Amanda Waller. Peter Capaldi also, it has been confirmed as a cast member in a role not yet disclosed.

The initial information held, that James Gunn would be a completely new story, in which the series will take an approach from a contract to carry out missions in secret, really is too dirty for the likes of Superman or the Batman. For its part, the new The Squadron’s Suicide it is not treated as a string, but it is a true restart for the group. However, without a complete overhaul of the squad (via The Hollywood Reporter).

The film had originally, with the screenplay written by There O’connor (On The Counter), By David Bar Katz and Todd Stashwick. The information make it clear that O’connor would have left the project to devote himself to the film, Has-Been, as the plot thought up by the same it was very similar to The birds-of-Prey. With the latest version of the story is to be signed by the James Gunnwho , in their turn, must undertake the direction of a long time.

Charles Roven and Peter Safran they are producers of information, as Zack Snyder and Deborah Snyder assume the number of positions in her manufacturing business.

The new Squadron’s Bombers will come to theaters on August 06, 2021.

