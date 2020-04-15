Squad-Suicide | James Gunn wants to say happy birthday to Peter Capaldi

James Gunn he wished a ‘happy birthday’ to the star of the The Squadron’s Suicide, Peter Capaldisharing a hilarious video of him trying to take on a challenge. Check it out:

Congratulations to my friend, Peter Capaldi, is a great guy and one of the stars of the TheSuicideSquad. I can’t wait to show it off in the movie. But, in the meantime, I’m going to give it to you, this is a video of him eating the sweets, the more sour of the world, at least for a little bit”

One of the biggest secrets in the super hero Squad show the Suicidal person is one who every member of the squad that is playing. Peter Capaldi you’ll have a particular character that the fans come on and speculate a lot. James Gunn stated that Capaldi will play a big part in the movie.

The Suicide Squad hits theaters on August 06, 2021, which is under the direction and screenplay by James Gunn.

With respect to long-original -, the original cast will have their backs Viola Davis as Amanda Waller, Joel Kinnaman as Rick Flagg, Jai Courtney as Captain Boomerang, and Margot Robbie as harley quinn.

In the case of new arrivals, we have Idris Elba, John Cena, Peter Capaldi, Nathan Fillion, Alice Braga, Michael Rooker, Taika Waititi, Sean Gunn, Storm Reid, Mix) – Melchior how to Hunt Mice David Dastmalchian as a Man in the Balls, and Steve Agee as the Jaws of the King.