Taylor Swift and Oprah join forces for the event to pay tribute to the professionals of health care in the world

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) – Taylor Swift, Jennifer Lopez, and Oprah Winfrey teamed up for a global event on the tv, which will recognize the efforts of the professionals who are on the front lines of the fight against the outbreak of coronavirus, said the organizers on Tuesday.

In the event of a ‘One World Together ‘at Home’, which is a combination of music, comedy and stories from doctors, nurses, and other professionals, you will also have an option for streaming for an additional six hours, which shall include the shareholdings of the major stars of the sport, as the champion of british Formula 1 Lewis Hamilton is a soccer player and fifa women’s world cup, north america’s Megan Rapinoe the fifa women’s world cup skiing Lindsey Vonn, and dozens of other singers, actors, and influencers of social media.

In the event of a streaming, on the 18th of April, will precede the presentation of the two hours, which will be broadcast by several television networks in the u.s. and the international on Saturday night, the biggest initiative is a demonstration of solidarity with the health workers so far.

All of the participants in the event, which was prepared by the World Health Organization (WHO) and the active Global Citizen, it will be remotely due to the social distancing and the isolation is taking to curb the spread of the disease, which has killed more than 124 thousand people on a global basis.

Lady Gaga has announced the event last week, but since then it has been expanded and now includes some of the biggest celebrities on the planet like Celine Dion, Billie Eilish, John Legend, Elton John, Paul McCartney, Chris Martin, and Andrea Bocelli, and Michael Buble.

(By Jill Serjeant)















