The actor from The Witcher, Kristofer Hivju will reveal if it is recovered from coronavirus

Not so long ago Kristofer Hivju it was announced as a cast member of the series The Witchersuccess of the Series, which debuted in December of last year. Prior to that, he was known to have played with the giant, Thormund, in Game of Thrones. The red-haired, and his wife ended up testing positive for the coronavirus, and they had to stay in isolation.

In the second year of The Witcher, I’ve worked with audio recordings to a standstill due to a pandemic, and Hivju, nearly a month after it had already completely healed, and he says, enjoying the great outdoors for the first time, in a post on Instagram on Tuesday, the 14th of April.

“Hey! We are all fully recovered and in good health after we have been infected, and this is my wife @grymolvaerhivju, and I Cororonavírus. After several weeks in quarantine at the inn, and some of the inside of the house, even after we are free of all the symptoms, we are finally there safe and sound,” he wrote Hivju.

“We have been fortunate to have only mild symptoms of Covid. We send our love and thoughts to all the people who have been hit harder by the virus, and also to those who have lost loved ones due to the coronavirus. Thank you for all of your support, and please remember to stay vigilant and keep your distance, wash your hands, and most of all: take good care of yourself in this awkward moment. Lots of love from us”, concluded.

In the new season of the Witcher, but no date for the program to open it, he will play Nivellen, a man of magic who lives a secluded life in a castle, in the skin of a monster, a riff on the classic beauty and The Beast.

Based on a series of books that sold in the United States, The Witcher is an epic tale of fate and family. Geralt of Rivia (Henry Cavill), a hunter of monsters, a loner, struggles to find her place in the world where people tend to be more evil than the beasts. But when fate leads him to a powerful witch and a young princess with a secret, dangerous, and all three need to learn how to sail together on the continent are increasingly volatile.

