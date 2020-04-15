The actor’s GOT worked as a volunteer against the Covid-19 | Entertainment

Rafael Ramos 12h40



De Sales works as a volunteer at the London Photo: Reproduction

The 29-year-old born in rio, De on Sales rose to fame after acting in the sixth season of the hit series Game of Thrones was one of the warriors, Dothraki loyal to Daenerys Tagaryen (Emilia Clarke). By the end of the series in the past year, he still had not found a new project.

While living in London, England, David has decided to work in another place, far away from the stage. With the pandemic of the coronavirus, he decided to become a volunteer to help with the patients, nurses and doctors in the fight against the disease.

While not working as an actor, I’ve decided to help out the patients for the coronavirus. No I have been working in the area of health, directly, but I’m working on, to give support to doctors and nurses, and to help the National Health Service (NHS), a species of SUS, England, is the sector that is most in need of help in this time of crisis, and, in a way, indirectly, you are also helping to save children’s lives.

The actor has lived up to the warrior in Game of Thrones Photo: Reproduction

David is currently working at King’s College Hospital, which serves the majority of the inhabitants of the Southern part of the city. Volunteers work six days a week, from 8 am to 16 pm.

I’m helping out the nurses with the cleaning on the ward and the rooms of the patients. I could be in Brazil, but they also help. but as long as I am here, in England, and that a pandemic is world-wide, I decided to help out here by yourself.

Read more1 Covid-19: the Couple is celebrating 50 years of married life in an intensive care unit

2 The summit of New Zealand has cut 20% of their own salary

3 Volunteers tell stories and poetry by phone

If you find an error in this document, please fill in the fields below. Your message and the link to the page that will be sent to you automatically in the drawing-up of the Whole.The News, which will verify if the information.