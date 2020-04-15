The art of the fan shows Spider-Man as the Sorcerer Supreme

Inspired by the series What Ifthat is coming out Disney +and that will show in the Next Marvel comics. A fan has created an art showing Spider-Man as the Sorcerer Supreme. Check it out:

What if I will explore is the Black Panther (Chadwick Boseman) became the ruler of the Stars at the time of Peter Quill (Chris Pratt), and the enemy of Captain America coming back to life. You have the chance to see the different paths inside the MCU, it will be a change for fun, for the fans and because it’s animated, there’s an opportunity for some of the visuals really are interesting. Many of the episodes are still a mystery.