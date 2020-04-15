The CARIBBEAN, in 2021 or 5 days in Punta Cana for only$ 999 for up to 12 monthly payments in the bill

* * Please note: stay tuned for the date of the publication of this material, as all of the prices and the deals that are subject to the availability of stock and the duration of the offerthat has a limited amount of time. Price changes can occur at any time, without prior notice to you. For the price, or the total value of the service may be changed in accordance with the town and the possibility that other taxes.

Don’t miss out on the time to start planning for your holiday in 2021! The Hurb is packed full of promotions, special packages, and travel to the beaches of the Caribbean for those who like to sunbathe, enjoy the sea or the swimming pool, and relax with light snacks and drinks without having to worry about anything else. Take a look at this special offer for 5 days at Punta Cana in the Dominican Republic, with airfare and lodging.

On the package



Up to 8

Visiting Punta Cana, you can take advantage of the Bundle-of-Date, Flexible, Hurb. It’s like this: you purchase the gift, then you receive it by e-mail, a form on which you are going to choose three dates in which you want to make the trip. It can be any day between the 1st of march and the 30th of November, the least in July or on public holidays. Then just sit back and wait for the return to the agency with all the information about your trip, made up to 45 days prior to the first date that you have chosen.

In a city in the Dominican Republic, you can take advantage of more than 8 km of beaches with white sand and clear blue sea, do some shopping and in the evening dance to the rhythm of the merengue and the salsa.

On the Hurb

Also known as the City of the Hurb is a travel agency in the brazilian which was founded in January of 2011, and it already has more than 20 million travelers were registered, which were more than 35 thousand of destinations around the world.

The mission is to make your travel simpler, more in, the Hurb priority at affordable prices, and its main product is the sales rate at the hotels, but also deals with flight tickets, sightseeing, transportation, and much, much more.

In addition to the exclusive benefits to the agency and allows for payment via bank transfer, installment payment, in up to 12 monthly payments interest-free and cancellation-free.

With more than 12 million followers on Facebook, the Hurb has the stamp of Disney to Select, that is, the agency is part of a group of operators that represent to the Walt Disney World Resort in Brazil is entitled, therefore, to overcome the packets for that specific destination as sought-after. These packages include tickets, accommodation in the hotels in Disney, dining in the local restaurants, transportation, cruises, and content on Disney’s exclusive.

With a week off for R$ 999!

The Hurb is offering the latest jobs package to Punta Cana for$ 999, which includes airfare and lodging for up to 5 days. There are also 8-and 10-day. Enough to pay the amount in up to 12 installments without interest on the deposit slip or credit card statement.

The output of the following state capitals: Rio de Janeiro, São Paulo, Curitiba, Belo Horizonte, Brasilia, brazil. The accommodations in Punta Cana it will be on WHE Square, or another hotel of the same category a standard 3 star hotel with breakfast in the morning.

But hurry, because openings in this promotional value is limited and may end at any time.

* * * The Canaltech Deals it has as its goal to inform its readers and publish the very best offers that are found in the retail market in brazil. However, we accept no responsibility for subsequent changes in the prices reported, because the deals listed here may have different periods of validity. We recommend our readers to follow our posts and join our group discounts on WhatsApp to get the best tips from the deals as soon as they are published.