The director of the WHO, thanks to Lady Gaga, and the team of the film festival One World: Together At At At At At Home Song

The director-general of the World Health Organization (WHO), thanked the Lady Gaga, the crew and all the artists that will be performing at the One World: Together, At Home.

The festival will be displayed on the website, Globoplay and a post-mortem takes place, as of 16 pm, this Saturday (the 18th).

Created by the NGO, Global Citizen, in partnership with the world health organization, the event will raise funds for the Fund, in Response to the Solidarity with others.

“It’s not just about raising money, but rather to gather out of the world, because we are one world, one humanity by fighting against a common enemy,” said Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesu on Wednesday night (the 15th).

“Thank you, Lady Gaga, the Global Citizen, and to all those who are helping to build this show,” he said.

As well as taking in the artist as curator, Lady Gaga is also going to sing it straight from your home.

Paul McCartney, Elton John , Billie Eilish, and Finneas, Lizzo, Stevie Wonder, John Legend, Chris Martin (Coldplay), Andrea Bocelli, Billie Joe Armstrong (Green Day), are also part of the full line-up.